One Mumbai Metro, 3 ticket booking apps frustrate public: What's happening

On the Mumbai Metro, the Aqua line began operations for the public on Monday. However, the multiple ticketing systems for various corridors have left the public frustrated

Mumbai’s first-ever underground Metro is expected to begin operations in a phased manner starting in October, according to state agency officials. The Rs 37,276 crore project is likely to become fully operational in 2025. Mumbai metro

The latest Aqua line corridor was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

The Mumbai Metro’s Aqua line began operations for the public on Monday, but its ticket booking system has left commuters frustrated. For the three different metro routes in Mumbai, separate mobile apps are required for ticket booking, making travel inconvenient.

Commuters will have to wait about a month for a seamless travel experience between the existing metro lines, as access to a unified ticketing system is still pending, The Hindustan Times reported. For now, those wishing to use the first phase of Metro 3 can only purchase tickets through the ‘MetroConnect3’ mobile app. This corridor was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Which Mumbai Metro routes can be booked using the National Common Mobility Card?

Official sources told The Hindustan Times that work is underway to integrate the new Mumbai Metro route into the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system, which aims to provide a seamless platform for public transport. At present, this smart card can be used for Mumbai Metro’s blue (Metro 1), red (Metro 7), and yellow (Metro 2A) lines.

Exclusive app for Metro 2A and Metro 7 corridors

There is an alternative option to book tickets exclusively for Metro 2A and Metro 7 corridors through the mobile app called Metro 1. Some internet users noted the irony that, although the Metro 1 app is named after the Metro 1 corridor (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar), it cannot be used for that route. For Metro 1, a separate closed-loop card is available, integrated with the NCMC and web-based applications like Paytm and WhatsApp.

The latest Aqua line route of the Mumbai Metro can be accessed using the MetroConnect3 app, which features a drop-down menu to select boarding and destination points. Commuters need to input the date and type (single/return) of their journey, and can save trips and calculate fares.

Besides the complicated ticketing system, passengers also raised complaints about separate entry and exit at stations. "....Passengers needs to get out of station on road and take metro line 3, there is no direct lift or escalator," a user on X said.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

