Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

One person dead, 13 injured in tourist bus accident in Kerala: Police

One person was killed and 13 others injured when a tourist bus lost control and turned turtle in this district early on Saturday, police said.

car accident, road accident

Representational

Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One person was killed and 13 others injured when a tourist bus lost control and turned turtle in this district early on Saturday, police said.
The incident occurred when the bus was proceeding to Udupi in neighbouring Karnataka from Thiruvananthapuram.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The driver might have dozed off at the wheel. It was a slope and the bus went down after losing control," a police officer said.
The deceased man got trapped beneath the vehicle and his life could not be saved though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, they added.
Topics : Kerala govt Kerala government Kerala Police road accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon