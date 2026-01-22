OP Jindal Global University debuts in Times Higher Education Rankings 2026

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has attained a landmark achievement with an exceptional national and global debut in its first-ever participation in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2026, securing top positions across multiple disciplines in one of the world’s most rigorous and data-driven university ranking systems.

Ranked #1 in India for Law, placing within the top 300 globally among universities from 53 countries

Ranked #2 in India for Psychology, placed within the top 500 globally among institutions from 64 countries and territories

JGU further strengthened its global standing in Arts & Humanities, Social Sciences, and Business & Economics , reinforcing its position as a leading multidisciplinary global university in India.

These rankings position JGU competitively against hundreds of leading universities worldwide, underscoring its strength as a multidisciplinary institution with consistent performance across key academic areas. The Times Higher Education Subject Rankings 2026 assessed 2,191 universities from 115 countries and territories, with only institutions meeting stringent thresholds for data credibility, teaching excellence, and research performance included.

Pillar-wise Performance and Methodological Strength

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings are the only global rankings that comprehensively evaluate research-intensive universities across four core missions : teaching, research, knowledge transfer (industry engagement), and international outlook. Importantly, 60–65 per cent of the overall methodology is weighted towards research-related pillars, including research environment, research quality, research outlook, and industry impact.

The subject rankings apply 18 globally trusted performance indicators , recalibrated by discipline and grouped into five core pillars:

Teaching

Research Environment

Research Quality

International Outlook

Industry

The Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Mr. Naveen Jindal said. “I extend special congratulations to JGU for its undisputed leadership in the subjects recognised by THE 2026 Rankings and I thank the faculty members, research community, and professional staff whose dedication, data stewardship, and institutional commitment made this achievement possible. JGU’s governance and strategic leadership have been instrumental in steering JGU’s rankings, benchmarking, and global positioning efforts, confidently aligning it with the best universities in the world.”

The Founding Vice Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr ) C Raj Kumar said on this historic achievement, “These rankings firmly position JGU as India’s leading multidisciplinary institution, at a time when India now has the second-highest number of ranked universities globally, behind only the United States. They stand as a powerful testament to our shared commitment to academic rigor, research innovation, international collaboration, and institutional excellence.”