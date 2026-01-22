Delhi Police alert poster ahead of Republic Day feature Al-Qaeda terrorist

In a first, the Delhi Police has issued an alert poster ahead of Republic Day, featuring a picture of a local terrorist identified as Mohammed Rehan, an Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operative from Delhi. According to Delhi Police, Rehan is a wanted terrorist tracked by both the police and intelligence agencies, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, security agencies have also updated posters across metro stations and markets highlighting high-profile ‘wanted’ terrorists ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, according to a Times of India report. At the top of the list is Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, recognised as the mastermind behind targeted strikes aimed at inciting communal unrest. Dala is currently based in Canada and was recently involved in a shootout, while Indian agencies aggressively monitor his network to prevent disruptions during national celebrations.

Other pro-Khalistan figures on the posters include Ranjeet Singh Neeta, chief of Khalistan Zindabad Force, and Paramjeet Singh Pamma. Neeta has coordinated arms smuggling and cross-border militancy, while Pamma is linked to logistical and financial support for separatist activities.

What security measures are in place ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations?

Ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police has deployed a comprehensive, technology-driven security system across Kartavya Path and the wider New Delhi district. The enhanced measures come in response to multiple terror-related threat alerts received from intelligence agencies.

Multi-layered security: Additional Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahala, told ANI that a multi-layered security cordon of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces has been deployed across Kartavya Path. The area is under continuous surveillance using nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras integrated with facial recognition systems (FRS). Around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed, with nine on-ground briefings already conducted.

Aerial security: Anti-drone units have been deployed for aerial surveillance, and sniper teams are positioned on high-rise buildings. An intensive verification drive is underway across hotels, guest houses, tenants, and domestic helpers.

Extensive security checks: Pedestrians will undergo at least three levels of security screening via Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs). Vehicles will also face strict inspections across inner, middle, and outer cordons, including border and district pickets.

Seating arrangements: This year, seating areas for the Republic Day parade are named after Indian rivers, with changes made to the security deployment pattern for guest convenience and safety. Police have urged all invited guests and ticket holders to carefully follow the routes on their invitation cards; detailed information on routes, parking, and enclosures is available on the Ministry of Defence and Delhi Police websites.

Metro access: Guests for the Kaveri, Kosi, Krishna, Mahanadi, Narmada, Pennar, Periyar, Ravi, Son, Sutlej, Teesta, Vaigai, and Yamuna enclosures should use the Central Secretariat Metro Station. Special guests will receive free Metro travel via digital passes, subject to compliance.

Prohibited items: Delhi Police has prohibited bags, briefcases, food, electronics (except phones and power banks), weapons, sharp objects, inflammables, perfumes, toy weapons, and explosives inside enclosures.

Police assistance: Help desks have been set up along Kartavya Path to assist visitors. Citizens are urged to report suspicious activity immediately to the nearest police officer or by calling 112.