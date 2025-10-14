Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi, Mongolian President Ukhnaa plant sapling at Hyderabad House

PM Modi, Mongolian President Ukhnaa plant sapling at Hyderabad House

The two leaders shook hands and expressed warmth and bonhomie upon their meeting at the Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa. Image: X@MEAIndia

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, here in the national capital on Tuesday. The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and also planted a sapling.

The two leaders shook hands and expressed warmth and bonhomie upon their meeting at the Hyderabad House.

They also planted a sapling together.

Earlier today, President Ukhnaa laid a wreath and paid tributes at the Rajghat along with several members of the Mongolian delegation. He signed the guest book and was presented with a bust and a book of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Mongolian President arrived in Delhi on Monday for a four-day state visit. He was received at the airport by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

 

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

Congress slams Modi govt after Trump calls Pak army chief his 'favourite'

India cough syrup, new drug policy

LIVE news: WHO warns against 3 cough syrups in India after children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi welcomes release of all hostages, backs Trump's Gaza peace plan

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi urges group farming to boost income, grow high-value crops

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Kirti Vardhan

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent PM at Gaza peace deal signing

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and lauded his "warm sentiments" on advancing the strategic partnership between the countries.

"Reinforcing the deep civilizational bonds between our countries. President Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. He was accorded a Guard of Honour and ceremonial welcome at the airport. Warmly received by MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X on Monday.

Ukhnaa is being accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives.

This is Ukhnaa's first visit to India in his capacity as Head of State of Mongolia.

Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. Over the past seven decades, the two countries have developed a close and multifaceted partnership, anchored in shared cultural and spiritual links and democratic values. The partnership spans across sectors such as defence and security, parliamentary exchanges, development partnership, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare, and cultural cooperation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul gandhi at Puran Kumar residence

Haryana cop's death about all Dalits; PM, CM should act immediately: Rahul

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Mumbai in ₹70 cr bank fraud case

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

India adds 4.9 Gw solar capacity under PMSGY, 13% of target met: Report

Indian police

TN man sends hoax bomb threat to Karnataka CM, dy CM homes, probe launched

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Widespread rains expected in TN, Pondy; heavy rain alert for 4 districts

Topics : Narendra Modi bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon