Over 140,000 applications received for PM Vishwakarma in 10 days: Govt

Skill training will be provided to beneficiaries and they will receive a daily stipend of 500 rupees during the training. In addition, assistance of Rs 15,000 will be provided to purchase tool kits

An artist gives final touch to the idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Nagpur on Saturday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
Within ten days of its launch, the PM Vishwakarma scheme has received more than 1.40 lakh applications, Union Minister Narayan Rane said on Wednesday.
The Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, through his post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote that PM Vishwakarma Yojana is a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and receiving of such high numbers of applications within ten days of the launch is a testament to its success.
He further stated that the PM Vishwakarma Scheme will be a milestone for the comprehensive development of our socially and economically underprivileged Vishwakarma brothers and sisters and it will restore their lost identity which has been long awaited.
The Union Minister said that this scheme aims to enhance traditional artisans and craftspersons production capacity and take their products to domestic and global markets. Under the scheme, 18 types of artisans and craftsmen will be benefited.
Skill training will be provided to the beneficiaries and they will receive a daily stipend of 500 rupees during the training. In addition, assistance of Rs 15,000 will be provided to purchase tool kits.
Beneficiaries will also be eligible for collateral free loan up to 3 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : welfare schemes Welfare economics India Prime Minister

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

