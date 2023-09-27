close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

Over 12,500 challans issued against illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh

The remaining 1,680 have been sent to the court and 77 criminal cases of illegal mining have been registered, DGP Sanjay Kundu said in the statement

Caol Mining (Reuters)

Caol Mining (Reuters)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Intensifying action against illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh, the police issued over 12,500 challans during the past 21 months and collected a fine of Rs 8.19 crore in 10,891 cases, an official statement said on Wednesday.
The remaining 1,680 have been sent to the court and 77 criminal cases of illegal mining have been registered, DGP Sanjay Kundu said in the statement.
According to the statement, 12,571 challans were issued from January 1, 2022 to September 20, 2023.
The police also impounded 1,539 vehicles involved in illegal mining and sent seven cases involving property worth Rs 11 crore to the Enforcement Directorate for necessary action, it said.
In 2022, 6,686 challans were issued and 5,998 cases were settled. In 2023, from January 1 till September 20, 5,885 challans were issued and 4,893 challans were settled, the statement said.
Similarly, the fine imposed in the compounded cases in 2022 was Rs 3.61 crore and Rs 4.58 crore in 2023, it said.

Also Read

Illegal mining at Aravalli: 582 complaints but one conviction in 6 years

UN agency that governs int'l waters mired in debate over deep sea mining

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Meghalaya HC pulls up govt for allowing coal export without seeking origin

CJI inaugurates digital courts for contested traffic challans in Delhi

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids residence of Amarinder Singh's close aide

Income tax officers visit factory, Bengaluru office of China's Lenovo

Govt exempts 5% integrated GST on ocean freight imports from October 1

No recourse for user facing action by social media platform: Bombay HC

Revisiting Rupert Murdoch's India adventure as he hangs up his boots

The DGP said the increase in the number of challans and registration of cases was more due to concerted efforts of the police to crackdown on the offenders and adopt the zero-tolerance policy in this regard.
As many as 1,539 vehicles engaged in illegal mining were also impounded and vigil has been stepped up at sites where illegal mining is rampant.
Illegal mining of sand and stones in river beds had raised concern during the fury of rains and floods and a ban was imposed on it, resulting in an increase in the cost of sand and stones for construction activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh illegal mining challans

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketEid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023Gold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon