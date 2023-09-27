Over 12,500 challans issued against illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh

Intensifying action against illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh, the police issued over 12,500 challans during the past 21 months and collected a fine of Rs 8.19 crore in 10,891 cases, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The remaining 1,680 have been sent to the court and 77 criminal cases of illegal mining have been registered, DGP Sanjay Kundu said in the statement.

According to the statement, 12,571 challans were issued from January 1, 2022 to September 20, 2023.

The police also impounded 1,539 vehicles involved in illegal mining and sent seven cases involving property worth Rs 11 crore to the Enforcement Directorate for necessary action, it said.

In 2022, 6,686 challans were issued and 5,998 cases were settled. In 2023, from January 1 till September 20, 5,885 challans were issued and 4,893 challans were settled, the statement said.

Similarly, the fine imposed in the compounded cases in 2022 was Rs 3.61 crore and Rs 4.58 crore in 2023, it said.

The DGP said the increase in the number of challans and registration of cases was more due to concerted efforts of the police to crackdown on the offenders and adopt the zero-tolerance policy in this regard.

As many as 1,539 vehicles engaged in illegal mining were also impounded and vigil has been stepped up at sites where illegal mining is rampant.

Illegal mining of sand and stones in river beds had raised concern during the fury of rains and floods and a ban was imposed on it, resulting in an increase in the cost of sand and stones for construction activities.