Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

Over 3,900 people held in child marriage cases in five years: Assam CM

Altogether 3,907 people have been arrested in Assam in cases relating to child marriage in the past five years, the state Assembly was informed on Monday

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Altogether 3,907 people have been arrested in Assam in cases relating to child marriage in the past five years, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.
Out of them, 3,319 are facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, while replying to a question by Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia.
The court has so far convicted 62 people in such cases, he added.
The state government had launched a drive against child marriage in February this year and it was kept on hold now.
Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that 316 corruption-related cases have been registered under Assam Police in the last five years.
Of these, 91 cases are with the CID, 198 with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing, and 27 with the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell.

Also Read

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

Karnataka HC says not having sex is cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act

SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here

Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case?

Same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court: Here is what the Centre said

Air India's SFO flight from Bengaluru diverted to Alaska due to tech issue

Saudi Arabia to consider Sovereign Wealth Fund office in India's GIFT City

Delhi top city for iPhone enthusiasts, beats Mumbai by big margin: Report

Sebi suppressed facts on stock manipulation by Adani: Petitioner tells SC

Delhi re-imposes ban on use, sale of firecrackers ahead of festive season

As many as 479 people have been arrested in connection with these cases.
The chief minister also said that 491 suspected land brokers have been arrested and cases against them are going on in courts.
Replying to a separate question by Congress member Abdur Rashid Mandal, Sarma said that during the tenure of his government, 390 people have been arrested for association or linkage with anti-national or extremist activities.
Sarma took oath as the chief minister in May 2021.
In cattle smuggling cases, 2,942 arrests have been made and 27,858 cattle heads seized since then.
Women trafficking-related cases have recorded 434 arrests, while 146 and 1,342 women and children have been rescued in the state during the period.
As many as 11,624 arrests have been made in drugs-related cases, leading to the recovery of contraband valued at more than Rs 2,817 crore, Sarma added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Child Marriage

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon