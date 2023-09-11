Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

Saudi Arabia to consider Sovereign Wealth Fund office in India's GIFT City

Saudi Arabia will consider setting up an office of its Sovereign Wealth Fund in India's Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in the west

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will consider setting up an office of its Sovereign Wealth Fund in India's Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in the west, Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih said in New Delhi on Monday.
"I match your offer and commit today to opening an office," Falih after India's trade minister Piyush Goyal invited Saudi to set up an office in GIFT City.
GIFT City is India's tax-neutral financial services centre and a key project for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the aim rivalling financial services centres in Dubai and Hong Kong.
Goyal also said he will suggest that his ministry starts an investment promotion office in Riyadh.
Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reviewed trade ties in a meeting on Monday, a day after the G20 summit in New Delhi.
 

Also Read

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30 bn in Q2 profits, down nearly 40%

Saudi Aramco earned profits of $161 bn in 2022 due to high crude oil prices

Pakistan gets Saudi Arabia's green signal for provision of $2 billion

Delhi top city for iPhone enthusiasts, beats Mumbai by big margin: Report

Sebi suppressed facts on stock manipulation by Adani: Petitioner tells SC

Delhi re-imposes ban on use, sale of firecrackers ahead of festive season

G20 Summit: Startup Bridge between India and Saudi Arabia announced

Powered by utility vehicles, PV dispatches jump 9% in August: Siam

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Nidhi Verma, writing by Blassy Boben, editing by Ed Osmond)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GIFT City Gujarat

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon