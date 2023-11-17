Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Pace of National Highway construction at 20.78 km/day in Apr-Oct FY24

The ministry constructed 10,237 km NH in 2019-20 financial year, 13,327 km in 2020-21 and 10,457 km in 2021-22

National Highways, NHAI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The pace of national highway construction in the country stood at 20.78 kilometre a day during the first seven months of the current financial year, according to official data.
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has put in place plans to maintain the pace of highway development and construct 12,500 km of highways in 2023-24.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The (project) award figure is 2,595 km during this period as compared to 5,007 km during the period in previous year. The ministry has constructed 4,474 km of national highways up to October in 2023-24 as compared to 4,060 km constructed up to October in 2022-23," MoRTH said in its monthly summary for the Cabinet for October 2023.
The ministry constructed 10,237 km NH in 2019-20 financial year, 13,327 km in 2020-21 and 10,457 km in 2021-22.
"lf the target for award has to be met for this year, decision on the proposal for approval of the revised Bharatmala Phase-1 or alternate programme needs to be taken expeditiously. Shortfall in award this year will reflect in the progress of construction in FY 2024-25," it said.
Bharatmala Pariyojana is the largest highway infrastructure programme in India that aims to develop 34,800 km of national highway corridors at an investment of Rs 5.35 lakh crore.
Phase 1 of the programme includes development of about 24,800 km NH network such as economic corridors, inter-corridor & feeder roads, national corridors efficiency improvements, border and international connectivity roads, coastal and port connectivity roads, expressways as well as 10,000 km of roads under balance National Highway Development Project (NHDP).

Also Read

Slow progress in highway construction persists despite government push

Will India now replace steel crash barriers on highways with bamboo?

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

Govt constructing expressways with investment of Rs 4.5 trn: Gadakri

Govt aims to complete 85% of road projects on time this fiscal: Anurag Jain

India, Australia set to hold '2+2' ministerial dialogue on November 20

Delhi HC stays proceedings in money laundering case against Pawan Munjal

India supports restraint, dialogue in Hamas-Israel conflict: PM Modi

Defence Ministry body distributes Rs 932 cr to over 370,000 beneficiaries

Manipur govt terms ITLF's demand for 'self-ruled administration' illegal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Highway Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon