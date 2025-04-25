Friday, April 25, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Pahalgam attack grim reminder that terrorism is global menace: V-P Dhankhar

Pahalgam attack grim reminder that terrorism is global menace: V-P Dhankhar

He also appealed to the people to rise above political, personal and other interests to prioritise national interest

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Friday that the Pahalgam terror attack was a grim reminder that terrorism is a global menace to be addressed by humanity in unison.

He also appealed to the people to rise above political, personal and other interests to prioritise national interest.

Bharat, he said was the world's most peace loving nation and her civilisation ethos reflected in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the doctrine that sees the world as a family) was getting global resonance. 

"We observed silence at the commencement of this conference. I join the nation in expressing profound grief and outrage at the heinous attack in Pahalgam that claimed innocent lives," the Vice President said speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Vice Chancellors conference of state, central, and private universities of Tamil Nadu at the Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam.

 

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, and Vice Chancellors joined the Vice President in observing a minute's silence in memory of those killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Irresponsible': Supreme Court raps Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Savarkar

Murshidabad Security, Murshidabad, Murshidabad violence

Bengal Police warns of fake social media profiles spreading disinformation

Rahul Gandhi

Pahalgam terror attack: Rahul Gandhi reaches Kashmir to meet injured people

arrest

Two Navy officers among 3 held for extorting money from Agniveer aspirants

Kunal Kamra

Bombay HC shields Kunal Kamra from arrest in Shinde 'traitor' remark case

Topics : Jagdeep Dhankar Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Result OutWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon