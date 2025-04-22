Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / RSS-backed meet to discuss US, EU protectionism and India's response

RSS-backed meet to discuss US, EU protectionism and India's response

Union ministers, CMs, economists to attend

SHIPS, TRADE, TARIFFS

The conclave will also discuss how India could protect its agriculture and farmers while signing bilateral trade agreements

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A three-day conference, under the auspices of a Sangh Parivar-affiliated economic think tank, will be held later this week in the national capital to brainstorm how the “Bharatiya model of development” could prepare the country to deal with the protectionist policies of the US and Europe and attain the objective of a “prosperous and great Bharat” by 2047.
 
The conclave, to be held from April 24 to 26, is being organised by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed economic think tank. Among other issues, it will discuss recent global developments, especially the “protectionist policies that the US under President Donald Trump and European countries are pursuing”, and India’s response, SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said on Tuesday.
 
 
Union ministers, chief ministers, economists and diplomats will attend the conclave. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with the chief ministers of Haryana and Delhi, Nayab Singh Saini and Rekha Gupta, will be present, as will Reserve Bank of India director S Gurumurthy and members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Shamika Ravi and Sanjeev Sanyal.
 
Academicians from some of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and other universities will also attend, present research papers, and hold discussions on themes such as harnessing India’s demographic dividend, strategies for employment generation, promoting entrepreneurship, Bharatiya skills and global parameters, initiatives for becoming the world’s leading economy, establishing a robust security system, and developments in science and technology.
 
Mahajan said Indian industry needs to be globally competitive, but the country would need to respond if another country, as China has done in the recent past, hurts Indian industry by dumping products, or when the US under Trump or European countries become excessively protectionist.
 
He said the conclave will discuss the relevance of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in the current scenario and why India should reconsider its support when the countries that were its architects are now jettisoning it. The retired Delhi University economics professor said the SJM does not support “over-protectionism of the kind pursued during the first few decades of Congress rule”. “But a small increase in tariffs to protect our industry, whenever such a situation demands, is necessary,” he said.
 
The conclave will also discuss how India could protect its agriculture and farmers while signing bilateral trade agreements. Mahajan said the SJM opposed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), from which India had walked out primarily due to the issue of keeping agriculture out of its ambit, and that India’s free trade agreement (FTA) with Australia also kept the sector out of its purview. In the context of trade agreements, including the one that India is negotiating with the US, Mahajan said, “We believe the government will protect the interests of our farmers. We appreciate the government’s approach so far and expect it will continue.”
 

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Murshidabad violence orchestrated by 'outsiders': Mamata Banerjee

PM Modi in Saudi Arabia

PM Modi calls Saudi ties 'limitless', bats for trade and strategic growth

Surya Kant

'We are not worried', says Justice Surya Kant on attacks against judiciary

Anurag Kashyap

Why Anurag Kashyap has issued apology amid controversy over film 'Phule'

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi lands in Saudi Arabia; to discuss Hajj quota, trade pacts

Topics : RSS US trade Indo-EU trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon