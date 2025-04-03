Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Parliament clears landmark aviation bill to support aircraft lessors

Parliament clears landmark aviation bill to support aircraft lessors

The issue has been in focus since 2023 when lessors like SMBC Aviation couldn't repossess aircraft from India's Go First after it filed for bankruptcy

Aviation Fuel

It will bring down the cost of leasing, which may translate into cheaper airfares, he added. | Image: Shutter Stock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's parliament on Thursday passed a landmark aviation bill that will make it easier for global aircraft leasing companies to repossess jets and engines when a carrier defaults on its payments, a big win for international lessors in a key market. 
India's "Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects" bill will fully implement the Cape Town Convention and Protocol, an international agreement on asset-based financing. 
The issue has been in focus since 2023 when lessors like SMBC Aviation couldn't repossess aircraft from India's Go First after it filed for bankruptcy. 
In that dispute, India's local laws superseded global aircraft leasing rules. But the new bill changes that, bringing relief to lessors in the world's fastest-growing aviation market. 
 
Parliament approved the bill on Thursday and India's president will need to sign it into law, which is seen as a formality. 

Also Read

Willie Walsh

Aviation industry falling behind on net zero target, warns IATA chief

Aeroplane

New bill to boost aircraft leasing, strengthen banking: Union minister

Flight, plane, Airplane

India's air passenger traffic to see 7% growth in 2025: Alton Aviation

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Inside Akasa Air's struggles with Boeing delivery delays and idle pilots

PremiumDelhi airport, Airport

DGCA, IIT audit findings put Terminal 2 on the repair runway: DIAL

"The legislation will improve lessors' confidence in the Indian market and may also make it easier for upcoming airlines to lease aircraft," said Lovejeet Singh, a partner at law firm Chandhiok & Mahajan who specialises in aviation laws. 
It will bring down the cost of leasing, which may translate into cheaper airfares, he added. 
In the Go First saga, lessors ran into difficulties in repossessing over 50 Airbus aircraft, calling India a "risky jurisdiction" for aircraft leasing. 
The country's carriers, led by biggest player IndiGo, have placed orders for over 1,300 Boeing and Airbus aircraft since 2022, aiming to take advantage of a boom in air travel. 
India's aviation minister this week said the legislation was a "key step in making aircraft leasing cheaper, benefiting airlines and passengers alike". 
The majority of aircraft operated by Indian carriers are on lease, either under simple leases or sale-and-leaseback agreements.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajya Sabha

Parliament LIVE news: Waqf Bill not against Muslims, don't want to hurt sentiments, says Rijiju

Donald Trump

LIVE news: Commerce dept studying opportunities that may arise due to Trump tariffs, says ministry

alcohol, drunken driving

Mumbai Police to file criminal cases for drunk driving, seize vehicles

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

LS clears Coastal Shipping Bill 2024 to boost maritime trade: Sonowal

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Delhi court dismisses defamation case against AAP's Atishi, Sanjay Singh

Topics : Aviation industry Parliament Aircraft industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhat are TariffsGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon