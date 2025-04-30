Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Air India upgrades 50% of fleet under $400 million retrofit programme

Air India upgrades 50% of fleet under $400 million retrofit programme

Air India aims to complete retrofitting all 27 of its A320neo aircraft by the third quarter of this year, with the first upgraded jet already back in service

Air India

This upgradation programme is central to the TATA Group-owned airline’s five-year transformation plan (Photo: Company)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India on Wednesday announced that it has featured refurbished cabin interiors in more than 50 per cent of its fleet. This move is part of its $400 million retrofit programme of the airline to improve travel experience across both its narrow-body and wide-body aircraft. 
 
In its statement, the airline said, “As we await deliveries of new aircraft, our entire fleet of legacy single-aisle and twin-aisle aircraft is undergoing a comprehensive retrofit.”
 
New seats in a three-class cabin configuration — Business Class, India’s only Premium Economy, and an upgraded Economy Class— as well as new carpets, curtains, restrooms, and paint in the updated Air India branding are part of the aircraft upgrade plan.
   
Notably, this upgradation programme is central to the TATA Group-owned airline’s five-year transformation plan. “The programme is an important step forward… It will help provide a consistent product and service experience across the fleet,” the airline said.
 
Retrofit of aircrafts is airline’s priority 

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

How Indian airlines are losing crores after Pakistan closed its airspace

Boeing

Willing to cooperate with US cos after airlines rejected Boeing jets: China

Air India

Air India in talks with Boeing to acquire 10 planes rejected by China

Srinagar airport

Have asked for hassle-free refunds to tourists: Tourism Min Shekhawat

Flight, plane, Airplane

Govt urges airlines to avoid Srinagar fare hike, asks to add more flights

 
While speaking at the Skift India Forum in March, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson described the retrofit of aircraft as “the number one priority” for the airline.  He confirmed that all legacy wide-body aircraft, including the Boeing 777s and 787s, are scheduled to be fully upgraded by early to mid-2027. 
 
“By early to mid-2027, all of the legacy wide-body aircraft will be upgraded… still slower than we would have liked. We are now pulling these aircraft through a heavy refresh programme,” Wilson had said.
 
Air India aims to complete retrofitting all 27 of its A320neo aircraft by the third quarter of this year, with the first upgraded jet already back in service. Following its merger with Vistara last year, the full-service carrier has also begun repainting and retrofitting the Vistara fleet—a process expected to take another 18 months.

More From This Section

realty sector, real estate, housing

Houses delivered in 9 major Indian cities up 33% in FY25: Report

Hiring, Jobs

India ends FY25 on a hiring high, firms bet big on freshers and AI talent

Stress, Depress, Sadness, Employee

Most employees of Indian companies considering changing jobs in 2025: Study

luxury hotels India, exclusive hotel experiences, luxury travel India 2025, Leela Arq Udaipur, premium hotel amenities, high-end villas India, luxury getaways India, hotel loyalty programmes India, private villa stay India, curated travel experiences

India's restaurant sector can create 15 million jobs by 2028: NRAI

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN launches India's first state electronics component manufacturing scheme

Topics : Air India Indian airlines Aviation industry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon