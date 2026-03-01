Mercury set to rise as IMD flags more heatwave days this summer

Above-normal heatwave days are likely across large parts of the country between March and May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest monthly outlook. The forecast points to rising temperatures over northwest, central, eastern and peninsular regions in the coming weeks.

Heatwave outlook for summer: States likely to be affected

States expected to see above-normal heatwave days include west Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, southern and eastern Maharashtra, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Parts of north Karnataka and north Tamil Nadu are also likely to be affected, reported PTI.

However, during March, maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal to below normal over many parts of the country.

Minimum temperatures in March are likely to remain largely normal across India. Some pockets of northwest India, the southern peninsula and areas along the east coast may record normal to below-normal night temperatures.

Maharashtra and Gujarat are also expected to see a steady increase in daytime temperatures. Northeast and north peninsular India may witness a gradual warming trend after a brief period of stable conditions.

March rainfall forecast and ENSO update

Rainfall in March is projected to be normal to above normal across many regions. According to the weather department, northeast India and some parts of northwest and east-central India could receive below-normal rainfall.

At present, weak La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific. According to global climate models and IMD’s monsoon mission climate forecast system, these conditions are likely to transition to a neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phase in the coming months.

According to the latest weather bulletin, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Kerala and Mahe around the turn of the month. Light rainfall or snowfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir in the first week of March.

Strong surface winds are likely over Assam and Meghalaya in the coming days, and over Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh early next week.

February weather review: Warm and dry conditions

The IMD said February rainfall across India was the lowest since 2001. No cold wave or cold day conditions were recorded during the month.

Many regions, barring the south peninsula and parts of central India, experienced normal to above-normal daytime temperatures. Night temperatures were also normal to above normal in most areas, except the eastern peninsula and east-central India.

The country recorded its 10th highest maximum temperature, third highest minimum temperature and fifth highest mean temperature for February since 1901, the IMD said.

Delhi weather forecast: Clear skies and rising temperatures

Delhi is likely to see mainly clear skies with occasional strong surface winds during the day and mist in the morning hours. On Sunday, day temperatures are expected to climb past the 30 degrees Celsius mark, while night conditions are likely to remain relatively mild.