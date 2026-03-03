Passengers stranded at Mumbai airport as flights cancelled amid Gulf crisis

Passengers were stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday as several flights were cancelled following the West Asia conflict. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has set up a 24x7 Passenger Assistance Control Room to review preparedness in view of the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the West Asia.

A stranded passenger told ANI that his family was going for Umrah and had a flight on March 1, which was rescheduled due to the situation in the West Asia.

"My family and I were going for Umrah and had a flight on March 1st, which was rescheduled due to the situation in the West Asia. It is now scheduled for this evening," the passenger said.

Another passenger who came from Chapra to Mumbai said his Dubai flight was cancelled at night, "I came from Chapra to Mumbai. I had a flight to Dubai and at night I came to know that the flight is cancelled. There is no facility at the airport, I am sleeping on the floor. We need a place to sleep, to stay and to eat."

A third passenger said they have been at the airport for three days after their flight was cancelled.

"We have been here for three days, our flight was cancelled. Today we have a flight at 6 PM for Umrah," the passenger said.

According to sources, a total of 107 air traffic movements (ATMs) were cancelled at Mumbai Airport on March 3, including 54 arrivals and 53 departures.

Flight operations have also been impacted at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata due to the prevailing war situation.

According to Kolkata airport officials, Emirates has cancelled four arrivals and four departures scheduled for the day. Passengers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for updated flight information and further assistance. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as developments continue.

Several westbound international flights from the IGI Airport were delayed as well. The Delhi Airport officials have urged the passengers to check the latest flight updates and consider alternate routes for travelling.

The flight disruptions come amid escalating tensions in the West Asia following military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran, which have led to widespread airspace closures and flight cancellations across the region.

Meantime, Travel company EaseMyTrip on Tuesday announced that it is operating special charter flights from Fujairah, a city in the UAE, to Delhi and Mumbai to help Indians return home safely amid the prevailing war situation in parts of the West Asia.