Home / India News / 80 international flights cancelled at Delhi airport today amid Iran crisis

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 11:53 AM IST
As many as 80 international flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning due to operational disruptions for airlines amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

Meanwhile, an Emirates flight EK513 enroute to Dubai returned to the national capital due to airspace restrictions, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The official said on Tuesday morning, an Emirates flight EK512 from Dubai landed at the Delhi airport.

"Due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, several westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule adjustments," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

 

Delhi airport handles more than 1,300 flights daily.

In the last three days, Indian airlines cancelled 1,117 overseas flights due to the crisis in the West Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

