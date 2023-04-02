close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP doing injustice with people, will lose in UP in 2024 polls: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh of doing injustice with the people and claimed that the party will lose in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Lucknow: Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav arrives to attend the Budget Session of UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 6:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh of doing injustice with the people and claimed that the party will lose in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During his visit to Kanpur, Yadav, while slamming the BJP, also said "people are sad, a big change will be seen in Lok Sabha and the BJP will lose in Uttar Pradesh."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, however, refuted Yadav's claims and said the BJP will return to power at the Centre with a thumping majority.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) president told reporters that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is doing injustice to the people and a woman and her daughter lost their lives in Kanpur Dehat due to a bulldozer.

According to a statement issued by the SP here, Yadav warned that "when there will be a change in the state, action will be taken against corrupt officials of the BJP". "Everything is being taken note of," he said

Rebutting Yadav's remarks, Deputy Chief Minister Pathak in Hardoi's Sandila said the SP leader wants to come back to power but "the people of Uttar Pradesh have removed the Samajwadi Party from Uttar Pradesh".

The BJP will return to power at the Centre with a thumping majority in the 2024 elections, he said.

Also Read

National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh

We will defeat BJP on all 80 seats: Akhilesh Yadav on 2024 Lok Sabha polls

SP candidate Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri bypolls on Monday

CM Yogi Adityanath framing Samajwadi Party leaders in false cases: Akhilesh

One who wants to serve country will never become Agniveer: Akhilesh Yadav

UP CM directs official to compensate farmers for recent crop damage

Punjab exploring possibility of moving court against Centre over dues: CM

Pawar favours SC-appointed panel over JPC for probe into Adani issue

700 injured while performing with swords, sticks on Ram Navami in Hazaribag

Freebies worth Rs 9.59 cr seized since MCC came into effect in Karnataka

Topics : Samajwadi Party | Akhilesh Yadav | BJP | Politics

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon