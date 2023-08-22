Patnaik-led Odisha govt approves 9 industrial projects worth Rs 873 crore

The Odisha government on Monday approved nine industrial projects worth Rs 873.57 crore which will create employment opportunities for 251,600 people in the state.

Odisha Government's State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) has approved nine industrial projects worth Rs 873.57 crores, said officials, adding that these projects will employ 251,600 persons.

The projects were approved by Government's State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA). The projects include Petronet LNG Limited's Compressed Bio Gas and Fermented Organic Manure plant. With an annual capacity of 33,065 MT, this project promises a dual advantage of chemical production and renewable energy, said officials. Located in Deogarh, this initiative is set to transform the landscape, the officials added.

Pearl Precision Products Pvt Ltd joins the ranks with their plan for a cutting-edge Plastic Faucet, Water Tank, Pipes, and Fittings manufacturing unit. This project will be coming up in Paradeep Plastic Park, Jagatsinghpur.

In the Plastic sector, Indopet Polyplast Pvt. Ltd. sets out to establish a high-capacity manufacturing unit for Food Grade Pet Bottles, Jars & Pre-forms, with an annual capacity of 8,000 MT. Strategically located in Khurda, this project stands to enhance both employment opportunities and plastic manufacturing excellence.

The steel industry's ancillary sector gathers momentum with the approval of TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd's comprehensive project. Spanning 57,000 MT basic raw material grinding unit, 11,700 MT monolithic raw material grinding unit, 8,900 MT high alumina raw material grinding unit, and 14,400 MT grog processing unit, this venture is located in Jharsuguda.

Also Read Odisha approves 25 industrial projects worth Rs 5,827 cr to create jobs 'How bad is the job market?': Applicants spooked, experts optimistic BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims Gujarat cabinet nod to set up 21 new industrial estates to boost employment Punjab: Water recedes from flood-hit areas of Ferozepur, rescue op underway Won't make any difference if people don't eat onions: Maha minister BRICS economies catching up with combined GDP of G7 countries: Piyush Goyal Mental health of JU students to be among top priority areas: New VC Mamata announces hike in allowances of Imams, Hindu priests in Bengal

Another project in this sector approved by the SLSWCA is Chosun Sarvesh Refractories Private Limited's 14,400 MT Tap Hole Clay unit. It will be located at Kuanramunda, Sundergarh. Chosun is a South Korean company with having reputable stature as a manufacturer of quality refractories.

Saizar Enterprise Private Limited enriches the Steel (Downstream) domain by erecting a Steel processing unit for HR & CR coil. Situated in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur, this project will add to Odisha's steel processing capabilities.

Vikram Private Limited's expansion project for a 0.12 MTPA SMS and 0.1 MTPA TMT plant adds yet another dimension to Odisha's steel manufacturing prowess. Located in Lahunipada, Sundergarh, this initiative is another addition to Odisha's strong steel sector.

The Agro & Food Processing sector receives a substantial boost with Coastal Biotech Private Limited's Corn processing & corn starch manufacturing unit. This venture, situated in Bamuni Industrial Estate in Nawarangpur district will leverage the district's maize production capacity.

According to officials, Odisha's tourism landscape thrives with the ambitious project of SNM Hotel And Resorts Private Limited. The Hotel and Resort facility will be coming up in Chikiti, Ganjam. The project in the Tourism sector underpins the state's efforts for broad-based industrial growth, said officials.