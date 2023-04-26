close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Paytm enables devotees to digital donate at Kedarnath temple via Paytm QR

Paytm is India's payment Super App offering consumers and merchants most comprehensive payment services

IANS New Delhi
Kedarnath: Devotees at the Kedarnath temple after fresh snowfall in Kedarnath, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI Photo

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), that owns leading digital payments brand Paytm, on Wednesday enabled devotees visiting the Kedarnath shrine to make donations using Paytm UPI or Wallet by scanning Paytm QR code.

Devotees from across India can make donations at the holy temple, situated in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, from the comfort of their homes through Paytm Super App.

"As the pioneer of QR and mobile payments in India, we have enabled digital donations at the doors of the Kedarnath temple, where devotees can scan the Paytm QR code at the shrine and pay through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet and more," said a Paytm spokesperson.

"We remain committed towards driving financial inclusion by taking our innovative mobile payment solutions to every nook and corner of the country," the spokesperson added.

Kedarnath temple is the remotest pilgrimage spot in the Char Dham yatra and reopened its doors for the devotees on Tuesday.

Devotees visiting the temple can easily scan Paytm QR code and pay through Paytm UPI among other payment methods like Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI LITE, Paytm Postpaid and more.

Also Read

First puja performed in name of PM Modi as doors open for Kedarnath Temple

Sacred portals of Kedarnath Dham closed for winter season from today

Kedarnath in upper Garhwal Himalayas to open for devotees on April 25

Indian Railways to run tourist train between Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Kochi Water Metro commences operations, over 6,500 people ride on first day

World is recognising capabilities and contributions of new India: Jaishanka

Nepal to give priority to enhancing relations with both India, China

Exchanges must comply with Weapons of Mass Destruction Act: Sebi

Maoists strike big in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, 119 cops killed in 5 years

Paytm is India's payment Super App offering consumers and merchants most comprehensive payment services.

Pioneer of the mobile QR payments revolution in India, Paytm's mission is to bring half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy through technology-led financial services.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Paytm Kedarnath temple

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Women in India face challenges in protecting their IPR: Justice Hima Kohli

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
4 min read

ICICI Pru refutes GST dept contention of tax liability due to ITC claims

ICICI Prudential Life
2 min read

Pencilmaker Doms Industries looks to go public to raise $300 million

IPO
1 min read

Indus Towers Q4 net profit dips 23% to Rs 1,399 cr on drop in revenue

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
3 min read

Apple's AI coach Quartz will track mood to keep you fit & motivated

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon