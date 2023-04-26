close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maoists strike big in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, 119 cops killed in 5 years

The incident occurred in the Aranpur area when the DRG team was returning to its district headquarters in Dantewada between 1 p.m. and 1:30 pm

IANS Raipur/Bhopal
An escort vehicle of BJP legislator Bheema Mandavi's convoy after a Maoist bomb attack in Dantewada, Chattisgarh, on April 9, 2019. Photo: ANI

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ten security personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian driver were killed as the mini van they were travelling reportedly came under an ambush attack by Maoists using Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Aranpur area when the DRG team was returning to its district headquarters in Dantewada between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

DRG is a special force of the Chhattisgarh police, which mostly involves local tribals, for carrying carry out anti-Maoist operations. As per official sources, DRG teams were carrying out anti-Maoist operations in the Aranpur area for the past few days.

Wednesday's attack was the biggest carried out by Maoists on the security forces in the state since 2021, when 22 security personnel were killed in an ambush along the borders of Sukam and Bijapur districts.

The latest attack has taken the toll of security personnel killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh to 119 in the last five years.

As per a report presented in the Rajya Sabha by the Union Home Ministry earlier this year, 22 security personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh in 2019, 36 in 2020, 45 in 2021, and six in 2022.

Also Read

10 security staff, 1 civilian killed in Maoist attack in Dantewada

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Centre curtails Chhattisgarh govt's fund to fight Maoists: Minister

Security forces detect 120 IEDs planted by Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar

Chhattisgarh govt to introduce reservation bill within two days: Baghel

Women in India face challenges in protecting their IPR: Justice Hima Kohli

Ayurveda, Allopathy doctors not performing same work to get equal pay: SC

Agency can't file charge sheet without completing probe to deny bail: SC

PM Modi thanks Aus counterpart for hosting Quad security summit in May

Fight against corruption to continue however big an alliance they form: PM

Chhattisgarh has a long history of Maoists killing security forces personnel. In 2017, 36 CRPF personnel were killed by the Maoists, while in the 2013 Darbha valley attack, 27 people were killed, including former Congress minister Mahendra Karma, then state Congress President Nand Kumar Patel, and senior party leader Vidyacharan Shukla, who succumbed to his injuries a few days after the attack.

As per the Home Ministry's report, the incidents of violent Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) attacks in Chhattisgarh dropped by 77 per cent in 2022, as compared to 2010. But Wednesday's attack has again brought the issue of Maoist ambush to the fore in Chhattisgarh, which is scheduled to go to the polls later this year.

Some officials said that the Maoists were tracking the movement of the DRG teams ever since they launched anti-Maoist operation a few days back, adding that Wednesday's attack was a "planned" one.

Inspector General of Police for Bastar range, Sundaraaj P., said, "The security personnel were returning to the Dantewada headquarters in a mini van. One of the vehicles was targetted by the Maoists, which was blown up using IED."

Some sources said that the attack was carried out because the Maoists came to know that the security forces have become aware of their presence in the Aranpur area.

According to experts, Maoists often carry out attacks on security forces between February and June, as the visibility in the dense forest areas is relatively high during this period.

The previous Maoist attack in the state took place in end-February, in which one Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed in a pressure IED blast. Seven security personnel and an army soldier were also killed in an ambush in the same week.

The experts also raised questions over using private vehicles for carrying security personnel despite knowing that a large movement of Maoists was seen in the area.

Given that Wednesday's attack came barely six months before the Assembly elections in Chchattisgarh, it sends a strong message to the state government over the law and situation in the poll-bound state.

There are at least 18 Assembly constituencies that fall in the Maoist-infested areas of Bastar, Kanker, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon districts. In 2018, a Maoist attack was reported when the first phase of voting was underway.

--IANS

pd/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maoist attack Naxal Attack Chhattisgarh

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Women in India face challenges in protecting their IPR: Justice Hima Kohli

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
4 min read

ICICI Pru refutes GST dept contention of tax liability due to ITC claims

ICICI Prudential Life
2 min read

Pencilmaker Doms Industries looks to go public to raise $300 million

IPO
1 min read

Indus Towers Q4 net profit dips 23% to Rs 1,399 cr on drop in revenue

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
3 min read

Apple's AI coach Quartz will track mood to keep you fit & motivated

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon