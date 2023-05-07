close

People need to trust govt, understand commitment to citizens abroad: EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar weighed in on the foreign policy of the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, saying there are times when people need to trust the govt

ANI Asia
S Jaishankar, EAM S Jaishankar

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday weighed in on the foreign policy of the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there are times when people need to trust the government and understand that it is committed to its citizens abroad.

"There are times when the people need to trust the government, need to understand that this is a government which has systems in place, which has a commitment to citizens abroad," Jaishankar said in Mysuru.

He said, "When the fighting started in Sudan, I was myself travelling. Within the matters of a few hours, the prime minister contacted me, he wanted to confirm we had set up a crisis management group, our systems were coming in place, we were reaching out through the ambassadors to all the countries concerned and were getting the air force and the navy ready for movement for all this to happen."

The EAM said the whole operation was very complex, adding, "We are speaking about 17 flights and five ships, but that is the final end of the operation that you are seeing."

"The people on the ground, those who stayed behind took much more than that and yet, it was their job to keep it running," he said.

Jaishankar on Sunday tweeted: "Spoke in Mysuru on the foreign policy of Modi Government. Thank the Thinkers Forum for organizing and residents of the Palace City for attending in such large numbers."

"Their presence today is a statement that the world matters more to today's India; that the Modi Government has changed the country and that involved citizens want to make informed choices in the world's largest democracy," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Sudan continues to face bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.

Previous ceasefires haven't been able to put an end to the violence between the opposing factions across the nation.

As many as 3,862 persons were rescued from the strife-torn African country under 'Operation Kaveri', which has now ended.

The transit facility, which was created at a school in Jeddah, has also been closed, the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia informed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi S Jaishankar indian government

First Published: May 07 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

