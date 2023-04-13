close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

People of country want change of power, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav said, "This is a big question. What name are you giving to it (the grand alliance)? But I know one thing that people of Uttar Pradesh will unseat the BJP"

Press Trust of India Indore
Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said people of the country want change of power, but evaded a direct reply on whether his party would join an opposition alliance to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He was speaking to reporters here a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Congress chief Mallikarjaun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who described the initiative as "historic". The meeting assumed significance as it is being viewed as the first major step in forging opposition unity and taking it forward ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls despite differences among some regional outfits.

Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Indore on Thursday as part of his two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh.

Responding to reporters' query whether his party would join the opposition alliance, Yadav avoided giving a direct answer and said, "This is a big question. What name are you giving to it (the grand alliance)? But I know one thing that people of Uttar Pradesh will unseat the BJP."

He said the citizens of the country want a change of power.

Last month, after his party's national executive meeting, the SP chief had said that his party would play a key role in the formation of an opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

On March 17, Yadav had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. Both Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Yadav-led SP had said the two parties would stay away from both the Congress and the BJP and indicated possible talks with other regional players ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh

SP candidate Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri bypolls on Monday

One who wants to serve country will never become Agniveer: Akhilesh Yadav

CM Yogi Adityanath framing Samajwadi Party leaders in false cases: Akhilesh

Pro-Khalistan protests: UK not doing enough, say former diplomats

Mask mandates for children may do more harm than good: Public health expert

No indications variant XBB.1.16 leading to infection among kids: Bhardwaj

Surat court to pronounce order on Apr 20 on Rahul's plea to stay conviction

Unique model of Ganga Ram hospital should be replicated across India: DU VC

Yadav had lent his party's support to the TMC during the 2021 West Bengal assembly poll, which was reciprocated by Banerjee when she campaigned for the former in Uttar Pradesh during the 2022 election in that state.

Yadav is scheduled to visit the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar in Mhow tehsil, about 25 km from Indore district, on Friday, which happens to be the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution.

Topics : Samajwadi Party | Akhilesh Yadav | BJP | Opposition

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon