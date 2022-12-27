JUST IN
Jai Ram Thakur recognised as Leader of Opposition in Himachal Assembly
Shift Kashmiri Pandits to safer Jammu till things improve: Ghulam Nabi Azad
RLD's win in UP's Khatauli by-poll worrisome for BJP, say political pundits
Doors of party always open for secular-minded people: J&K Congress chief
AAP challenges BJP to field their own candidate for MCD mayor post
Resigning from Cong in support of Azad was blunder: Ex J&K DyCM Tara Chand
ED, CBI, IT dept scared what order will come next from top, says Gehlot
Reading the tea leaves in Bihar amid political pulls and pressures
Small parties in UP likely to join hands with SP for 2024 LS polls
Nitish Kumar needs glue that holds a divided Opposition together in Bihar
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Samajwadi Party, RLD chiefs will not join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CM Yogi Adityanath framing Samajwadi Party leaders in false cases: Akhilesh

The state government's action against SP MLA Irfan Solanki and Deep Narain was a strong message to the party to act in a similar fashion when it comes to power, the SP chief said

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Samajwadi Party | Akhilesh Yadav

IANS  |  Kanpur 

Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh of framing party leaders in order to hide its own failures.

Yadav was in Jhansi on Monday evening where he met jailed former SP MLA Deep Narain Yadav.

The state government's action against SP MLA Irfan Solanki and Deep Narain was a strong message to the party to act in a similar fashion when it comes to power, the SP chief said.

Both of them are in jail on multiple charges and the police have invoked the Gangsters Act against them.

"The government has failed on all fronts. It has no solution to problems like unemployment and rising inflation," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters after the meeting.

"Deep Narain is innocent, I have full faith in the judiciary. I am sure Deep Narain will be out of jail soon," he said, adding: "BJP MLAs are involved in large-scale land grab in the state. This is leading to bad blood between the MLAs."

The SP chief also demanded the government to place all the MoUs it has signed for investments in Uttar Pradesh so that the people could get a clear picture.

"The government should tell who is investing and where investment will be made," he said.

Supporting the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav said: "I want the country to stay united."

--IANS

amita/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 09:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU