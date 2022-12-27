CM Yogi Adityanath framing Samajwadi Party leaders in false cases: Akhilesh

(SP) president has accused the government in of framing party leaders in order to hide its own failures.

Yadav was in Jhansi on Monday evening where he met jailed former SP MLA Deep Narain Yadav.

The state government's action against SP MLA Irfan Solanki and Deep Narain was a strong message to the party to act in a similar fashion when it comes to power, the SP chief said.

Both of them are in jail on multiple charges and the police have invoked the Gangsters Act against them.

"The government has failed on all fronts. It has no solution to problems like unemployment and rising inflation," told reporters after the meeting.

"Deep Narain is innocent, I have full faith in the judiciary. I am sure Deep Narain will be out of jail soon," he said, adding: " MLAs are involved in large-scale land grab in the state. This is leading to bad blood between the MLAs."

The SP chief also demanded the government to place all the MoUs it has signed for investments in so that the people could get a clear picture.

"The government should tell who is investing and where investment will be made," he said.

Supporting the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, said: "I want the country to stay united."

--IANS

amita/ksk/

