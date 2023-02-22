Lava launches Yuva 2 Pro smartphone at Rs 7999: Specifications and features

Expanding its smartphone line-up, homegrown electronics maker International launched the Yuva 2 Pro smartphone in the country on February 21. Priced at Rs 7,999, the smartphone is available for purchase on the company’s online store and select e-commerce platforms. recently announced its partnership with Edtech platform Doubtnut, and the Yuva 2 Pro is its first smartphone to come pre-loaded with free subscription of Doubtnut’s course material for students in classes 9th to 12th (worth up to Rs 12,000 for one year).

The Yuva 2 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 system-on-chip, which has an octa-core processor with clock speed of 2.3GHz. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution screen with a notch to accommodate the front camera. It has a side mounted fingerprint sensor and boasts USB type-C port for charging and data transfers. The smartphone boots Android 12 operating system, which is to be upgraded to Android 13. Besides, the phone would receive security upgrades for two years.

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro sports a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor supported by artificial intelligence. On the front, the phone has a 5MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage configuration. It boasts virtual RAM feature, which allows using up to 3GB storage space as RAM for keeping active low-priority apps in the background.

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. It is offered in glass white, glass lavender, and glass green colours. Other features include anonymous call recording. Lava is offering a ‘free service at home’ option for customers to avail after sale services at the comfort of home.