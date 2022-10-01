JUST IN
Shinde camp appoints Yuva Sena members; most of them kin of rebel MLAs
Akhilesh Yadav 'kingpin' of criminals, rioters, mafia, says Keshav Maurya
PM Modi ditches mic to follow '10 PM loudspeaker guidelines' in Rajasthan
Goa's leader of opposition Yuri Alemao to initiate 'people's movement'
Tharoor to start his campaign from Nagpur, to visit Deekshabhoomi
Adhikari urges Centre to check 'illegal diversion of funds' by WB govt
Congress president polls: Tharoor, Kharge, and Tripathi file nomination
Mallikarjun Kharge may have upper hand in race for Congress president post
BJP attacks Shashi Tharoor for showing India's 'mutilated' map in manifesto
BJP wants to rule entire country, weakening all political parties: Tikait
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Akhilesh Yadav 'kingpin' of criminals, rioters, mafia, says Keshav Maurya
Business Standard

Shinde camp appoints Yuva Sena members; most of them kin of rebel MLAs

The Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde appointed executive committee members of the Yuva Sena, the party's youth wing, and most of the new post-holders are kin of rebel MLAs.

Topics
Maharashtra | Shiv Sena

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday appointed executive committee members of the Yuva Sena, the party's youth wing, and most of the new post-holders are kin of rebel MLAs.

Aaditya Thackeray, son of former chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray who heads the other faction of the party, leads the Yuva Sena.

Samadhan Sarvankar, Raj Kulkarni, Raj Surve and Prayag Lande were appointed in-charge for the Yuva Sena's Mumbai unit. Sarvankar, a former corporator of the Mumbai civic body, is son of Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar, a key member of the Shinde-led rebel camp. Surve is son of Magathane MLA Prakash Surve, while Lande is son of Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande. Avishkar Surve, son of Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse, was appointed in-charge for North Maharashtra, while Vikas Gogavale, Rupesh Patil and Ram Rane were named in-charge for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Gogavale is related to Mahad MLA Bharatshet Gogavale. Kiran Sali and Sachin Bangar were appointed in-charge for Western Maharashtra. Nitin Lande, Viraj Mahmunmar, Manit Chougule and Rahul Londe were appointed Yuva Sena in-charge for Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar.

Lande is son of Chief Minister Shinde's close associate Gopal Lande. Rushi Jadhav and Vitthal Patil were appointed in-charge for Vidarbha in eastern Maharashtra, while Dipesh Mhatre and Prabhudas Naik will hold the equivalent post in Kalyan and Bhiwandi (Thane district). Abhimanyu Khotkar and Avinash Khape-Patil were appointed in-charge for Marathwada. Khotkar is related to former Sena minister Arjun Khotkar. The Shinde camp has often criticised the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena of promoting dynastic politics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 07:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU