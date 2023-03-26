Delhi reports 153 Covid-19 cases, positivity rate crosses 9% in last 24 hrs

Delhi on Sunday reported 153 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 139 reported on the previous day, as per the government health bulletin.

However, no Covid-19-related death has been reported in the same time span.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of the city has risen to 9.13 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 528 out of which 340 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 96 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries so far has gone to 19,81,680, while Delhi's total caseload is 20,08,732 and the death toll in the city continue at 26,524.

A total of 1,675 new tests -- 1,195 RT-PCR and 480 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,07,79,919 while 150 vaccines were administered - 28 first doses, 53 second doses, and 69 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,74,04,323 according to the health bulletin.

Also Read Delhi records 57 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 2.19%, shows data Delhi reports 101 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; positivity rate at 1.38% Delhi records 67 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 3.1% Delhi records 141 fresh Covid-19 infections, positivity rate at 2.04% Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750 Govt handing common ground to Opposition: Congress MP Manish Tewari An open House? Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from LS triggers debate MGNREGS pay still below minimum wage in several states, shows data Congress 'Sankalp Satyagraha', Priyanka mount defence for Rahul Gandhi Congress leaders in Haryana, Punjab protest Rahul's LS disqualification

--IANS

avr/vd