close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

J&K's losses on power purchases exceed more than Rs 3,500 cr: Chief secy

J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Sunday said losses suffered by the Union Territory on power purchases exceed more than Rs 3,500 crore annually with liabilities piling up each passing year

Press Trust of India Jammu
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Sunday said losses suffered by the Union Territory on power purchases exceed more than Rs 3,500 crore annually with liabilities piling up each passing year.

He directed the officials that overall transmission and distribution losses should be brought down to less than 20 per cent.

The losses suffered on power purchases exceed more than Rs 3,500 crore annually with previous liabilities piling up each passing year. These resources belong to our people and should optimally be utilised in creation of jobs for youth or other welfare measures for the people of J-K," Mehta said addressing a high-level meeting here.

He impressed upon the officers of the Power Development Department (PDD) to run a mass campaign to make people aware of the judicious use of electric appliances.

Mehta said the gap in power purchase and revenue realisation should be minimised for the general good of the masses.

The chief secretary said the overall transmission and distribution losses should be brought down to less than 20 per cent in the UT.

Also Read

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

The $60 price cap on Russian oil may not hit Indian purchases: Report

Stalin re-elected as DMK chief, sets sight on winning 2024 LS polls in TN

59% of long Covid patients suffered organ damage a year later: Study

Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity

Delhi reports 153 Covid-19 cases, positivity rate crosses 9% in last 24 hrs

Govt handing common ground to Opposition: Congress MP Manish Tewari

An open House? Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from LS triggers debate

MGNREGS pay still below minimum wage in several states, shows data

Congress 'Sankalp Satyagraha', Priyanka mount defence for Rahul Gandhi

He also emphasised on having a proper mechanism to redress the grievances related to the billing of consumers.

Mehta also stressed on making flat rates less attractive so that people prefer switching to metering of their power connections.

The new mantra should be 100 per cent payment and 100 per cent electricity, he said.

The chief secretary exhorted upon the officers that the smart metering of all urban areas should be completed by August this year.

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon