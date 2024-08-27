Centre to send team to Tripura to review damage caused by flood: CM Saha

CM Manik Saha said the Centre will send a team to the state to assess the damage. Photo: X/@DrManikSaha2

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said the Centre will send a team to the state to assess the damage caused by the floods. At least 26 people died as the floods devastated the state. A total of 17 lakh people were estimated to have been affected, and of them, 1.37 lakh were rendered homeless, officials said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured me that he will be sending a central team shortly to assess the damage caused by the floods. The central team will physically visit the flood-hit areas," Saha told reporters on the sidelines of a Janmashtami programme.

He said the state government will present a "true picture of devastation" caused by the floods when the central team arrives.

Saha also expressed gratitude to Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for extending financial support to the state.

"Yogi Adityanath has spoken to me and donated Rs 10 crore for restoration works in flood-affected areas. The Madhya Pradesh government also donated Rs 20 crore for restoration works. The Centre will certainly assist Tripura during these difficult times but it is praise-worthy the way other states are also lending a helping hand," he said.

Speaking to the reporters, Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey said all district magistrates were asked to conduct an assessment of damage caused by the floods.

The flood has caused extensive damage to roads, buildings, power lines, embankments and farmlands. It is estimated that the flood caused damage worth about Rs 15,000 crore, officials said.

Despite waters receding in all major rivers, around 70,000 people are still in 471 relief camps, they said.