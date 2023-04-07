close

PM doesn't understand importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia

Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia has written a letter addressing the people of the country, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the importance of education

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Manish Sisodia

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia has written a letter addressing the people of the country, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the importance of education.

In the letter which was posted on Twitter by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy said, "It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated."

"(Narendra) Modi does not understand science... Modi ji does not understand the importance of education," Sisodia claimed in the letter, alleging that 60,000 schools have been closed in the country in the last few years.

"It is necessary to have an educated prime minister for the progress of India," he said.

The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Topics : Manish Sisodia | Narendra Modi | AAP government

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 10:06 AM IST

