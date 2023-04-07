close

Delhi temperature remains below season's average at min of 17.4 deg C

The overall air quality index (AQI) at 9 am was in the moderate category at 114

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi summers

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky for the day and a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 57 per cent.

The overall air quality index (AQI) at 9 am was in the moderate category at 114, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 "severe".

Topics : Delhi | Summer | Delhi air quality

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 9:34 AM IST

