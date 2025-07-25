Friday, July 25, 2025 | 12:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, UK dismantle trade walls with landmark deal amid global tensions

India, UK dismantle trade walls with landmark deal amid global tensions

Comprehensive trade deal signed, allowing duty-free entry to 99% of Indian exports

Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer

PM Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer are joined by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds, for the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement at Chequers

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday signed a modern and comprehensive trade agreement, marking a major milestone in their bilateral relationship at a time of rising geopolitical polarisation and trade wars. Under the agreement, 99 per cent of Indian exports will enter the UK duty-free, while 90 per cent of UK goods will gain market access in India with zero tariffs. 
The deal, known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), was signed by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynolds, 42 months after negotiations began in January 2022. The signing took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer at Chequers, the official countryside  retreat of the British PM, in the Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire. 
 
“This agreement is more than just an economic partnership; it is a blueprint for shared prosperity. On the one hand, it paves the way for enhanced market access in the UK for Indian textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, seafood, and engineering goods…. On the other hand, UK-made products such as medical devices and aerospace components will become more accessible and affordable for Indian consumers and industries,” Modi said during the joint press statement in the UK. 
The agreement will come into effect once ratified by both countries. While the Union Cabinet in India has approved the deal, it still requires approval from the UK Parliament. 
This is the most comprehensive trade agreement that India has signed with any major developed country. Both sides aim to double bilateral trade by 2030 from the current level of nearly $56 billion. 

Also Read

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India-UK trade deal: Dairy products excluded, zero duty on 95% agri goods

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer

India seeks UK cooperation to bring economic offenders to justice

Bangladesh import ban, Indian textile industry, ITF, CMAI, Indian retailers, domestic sourcing, apparel imports, import duty, MSMEs, textile manufacturing

India-UK FTA to open new opportunities for textiles, boost footwear exportspremium

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

India, UK sign FTA: What it means and how it will help both countries

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

India-UK FTA: How key sectors will benefit from tariff, policy shifts

CETA will reduce India’s applied trade-weighted average tariff on goods imports from the UK from 15 per cent to 3 per cent, according to the UK government.
 
However, the agreement does not address how to deal with the UK’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism when it comes into force in January 2027, despite India having raised concerns. 
India has granted tariff concessions on alcohol and automobiles -- key demands from the UK -- though in a staggered manner. Tariffs on whisky will be reduced from 150 per cent to 40 per cent over 10 years. For cars, where tariffs currently stand as high as 110 per cent, rates will fall to 10 per cent but within a quota. India will also eliminate or gradually phase out duties on consumer goods including soaps, perfumes, shaving creams and nail polish. 
However, the deal does not extend concessions to electric, hybrid and hydrogen-powered vehicles for the first five years. Tariff cuts have also excluded products such as apples, cheese, whey, gold bars, and smartphones, with India seeking to protect sensitive domestic sectors. Britain, in turn, has excluded meat, rice, sugar and eggs from tariff liberalisation. 
A standalone Double Contributions Convention (DCC) was also signed alongside the CETA. The treaty will prevent double payment of social security contributions -- roughly 20 per cent -- for a period of three years, benefiting an estimated 75,000 Indian professionals working in the UK. 
As part of the deal, India has committed to granting UK firms access to its vast government procurement market. British companies will be able to bid for around 40,000 tenders annually, with a total value of at least £38 billion. UK-origin goods with just 20 per cent domestic content will be treated as “Class II” local suppliers under India’s Public Procurement Order, a category previously reserved for Indian suppliers with 20–50 per cent local content. 
Experts said the move signals a shift away from using public procurement as a lever for domestic industrial development. “The 20 per cent local content rule allows UK firms to use up to 80 per cent inputs from third countries -- such as China or the European Union -- while still receiving preferential treatment, effectively diluting the benefits that programs like ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat were designed to protect,” according to a report released by Delhi-based think tank GTRI. 
 
 

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer during a business showcase event at Chequers, near Aylesbury, in England on Thursday. (Photo: AP/PTI)

India-UK trade deal: Smooth road ahead as luxury cars set to get cheaper

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer

India-UK trade deal: Med device firms cautious about country of origin

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI sees tepid demand at VRR auction ahead of ₹2 trillion reversal

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump raises base tariff to 15%, hints at 50% cap ahead of Aug 1 deadline

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Double contribution convention to help Indian workers and firms in UK: Govt

Topics : Narendra Modi India UK relation India-UK Free Trade free trade agreement Trade deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon