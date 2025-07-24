India, UK sign deal to combat corruption and fraud, ramp up cooperation

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday sought the United Kingdom (UK)’s cooperation to bring to justice economic offenders and fugitives from India who are currently living in the UK. India and the UK also agreed to ramp up joint efforts against organised crime, serious fraud, and illegal migration with a new framework signed between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the UK’s National Crime Agency.
On the matter of extradition of economic offenders, Modi said, “Our agencies will continue to work together in close coordination and cooperation,” at a joint press briefing in London with his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer. The agreement seeks to increase cooperation in tackling corruption, serious fraud, organised crime, and irregular migration through enhanced intelligence sharing and operational collaboration.
Economic offenders such as Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Vijay Mallya are currently fugitives in the UK. On Tuesday, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that New Delhi continues to make the case for some of the fugitives to be extradited to India. “Obviously, there is a legal process that such requests and such issues go through in the other country, and we continue to follow up very closely with our partners in the UK on these matters,” Misri said.
Earlier, Modi and Starmer held a one-on-one meeting and delegation-level talks at the UK PM’s country residence at Chequers in Buckinghamshire. The talks lasted three hours. In addition to signing the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the two sides agreed to negotiate a Double Contribution Convention, which will come into effect alongside the CETA and will facilitate professionals and the service industry in both countries by promoting competitiveness and reducing the cost of doing business for commercial entities, according to India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
During his meeting with Starmer, Modi underlined that the two sides could work to promote greater interaction between GIFT City in Gujarat, India’s first international financial services centre, and the UK's vibrant financial ecosystem. The two leaders also adopted the India-UK Vision 2035 document. The two sides finalised a Defence Industrial Roadmap to promote collaboration in the co-design, co-development, and co-production of defence products.
The two leaders called for accelerated implementation of the Technology and Security Initiative (TSI), which focuses on telecom, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, health technology, semiconductors, advanced materials, and quantum. The TSI completed one year on Thursday. Modi and Starmer noted that five more UK universities were working to open campuses in India under the New Education Policy (NEP). Southampton University opened its campus in Gurugram on June 16, the first foreign university to open its campus in India under the NEP.
Referring to the India-England Test cricket series, Modi said, “I would be remiss not to mention cricket when India and the UK are coming together, especially during a Test series.” He added that for both India and England, cricket is not just a game but a passion, and a great metaphor for the partnership between the two countries. “There may be a swing and a miss at times. But we always play with a straight bat. We are committed to building a high-scoring solid partnership,” he said, in the context of the India-UK Vision 2035 document and other agreements signed on Thursday.
Regarding the Technology and Security Initiative, the two sides have completed several initiatives since it was inked, including the successful first phase of the world’s first UK-India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory. Phase Two, supported by £1.8 million of new funding, will deliver the world’s largest digital data infrastructure on the critical minerals value chain and establish a new satellite campus at the Indian School of Mines in Dhanbad. Future plans include establishing a UK-India Critical Minerals Guild to transform financing standards and innovation.
Starmer said CETA will generate £6 billion in new investment and export wins, which will create over 2,200 British jobs across the country as Indian firms expand their operations in the UK and British companies secure new business opportunities in India. According to a British government assessment, the UK will benefit from a £4.8 billion increase to its GDP each year, and the deal will result in a collective wage uplift for British workers of £2.2 billion annually. It could also lead to cheaper prices and more choice in clothes, shoes, and food products.
The UK already imports £11 billion in goods from India, but liberalised tariffs on Indian goods will make it easier and cheaper to buy the best products. India’s average tariff on UK products will drop from 15 per cent to 3 per cent, making it easier for British companies to sell products ranging from soft drinks and cosmetics to cars and medical devices in the Indian market. Starmer pointed out that whisky producers will benefit from tariffs being slashed in half. The tariff has been reduced from 150 per cent to 75 per cent, and will drop further to 40 per cent over the next ten years, giving the UK an advantage over international competitors in reaching the Indian market, according to the UK Foreign Office.