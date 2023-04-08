close

PM Modi to flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat train on April 12

The specialty of this train is that it is completely made of 100 per cent indigenous technology. This air-conditioned vehicle has many facilities like automatic doors, GPS system, WiFi, etc.

IANS Jaipur
PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train from Jaipur to New Delhi on April 12 via video conferencing.

On the inaugural day, the train will run from Jaipur to Delhi instead of Ajmer.

It would be the 14th Vande Bharat Express since the first semi-high-speed train was launched on February 15, 2019 from New Delhi to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

According to sources, this train will run from Jaipur on the day of inauguration, while on normal days the train will operate between Ajmer-Delhi. The final schedule of the train including the timing of the train, days in the week, stoppage and fare will be determined shortly.

The specialty of this train is that it is completely made of 100 per cent indigenous technology. This air-conditioned vehicle has many facilities like automatic doors, GPS system, WiFi, etc.

This train was trialled for three days in March. It will run between Ajmer to Delhi at a speed of about 110 kilometers per hour.

--IANS

Topics : Narendra Modi | Vande Bharat Express | rajasthan

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

