PM Modi to flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat train on April 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train from Jaipur to New Delhi on April 12 via video conferencing.

On the inaugural day, the train will run from Jaipur to Delhi instead of Ajmer.

It would be the 14th Vande Bharat Express since the first semi-high-speed train was launched on February 15, 2019 from New Delhi to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

According to sources, this train will run from Jaipur on the day of inauguration, while on normal days the train will operate between Ajmer-Delhi. The final schedule of the train including the timing of the train, days in the week, stoppage and fare will be determined shortly.

The specialty of this train is that it is completely made of 100 per cent indigenous technology. This air-conditioned vehicle has many facilities like automatic doors, GPS system, WiFi, etc.

This train was trialled for three days in March. It will run between Ajmer to Delhi at a speed of about 110 kilometers per hour.

Also Read Is the Vande Bharat Express ahead of its time? PM Narendra Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train PM Modi flags off 4th Vande Bharat Express from Himachal Pradesh's Una Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India Sharad Pawar's stand on Adani will not affect Opposition unity: Sanjay Raut PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Hyderabad Uniform Civil Code: No uniformity in legal voices over states' power India surpasses Rs 85,000 cr worth mobile phone exports in FY23: Data Sachin Pilot should quit Congress, form new party: RLP chief Beniwal

--IANS

arc/prw/shb/