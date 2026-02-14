Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 08:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Pothole deaths rise 53% in 5 yrs; UP accounts for over half of fatalities

Pothole deaths rise 53% in 5 yrs; UP accounts for over half of fatalities

The data shared by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply showed that while fatalities dipped slightly in 2021, they have climbed steadily since

While the annual death toll saw a marginal dip from 1,555 in 2020 to 1,481 in 2021, it has surged every year since

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 8:44 AM IST

Deaths caused by pothole-related road accidents have risen by 53 per cent over the past five years, with 9,438 people killed across the country between 2020 and 2024, the government informed Parliament. Uttar Pradesh alone accounted for more than 54 per cent of these fatalities, emerging as the worst-affected state.

The data shared by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply showed that while fatalities dipped slightly in 2021, they have climbed steadily since, reaching a peak of 2,385 deaths in 2024.

While the annual death toll saw a marginal dip from 1,555 in 2020 to 1,481 in 2021, it has surged every year since. Fatalities rose to 1,856 in 2022, 2,161 in 2023, and peaked at 2,385 in 2024.

 

Uttar Pradesh consistently recorded the highest casualties, with 5,127 deaths reported between 2020 and 2024. In 2024 alone, the state saw 1,369 pothole-related deaths more than half the national total, up from 1,320 in 2023 and 1,030 in 2022.

Madhya Pradesh followed with a cumulative 969 deaths over the five years, including 277 in 2024. Tamil Nadu reported 612 deaths in the same period, while Punjab recorded 414.

The data, drawn from state police reports submitted to the ministry, showed that some states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Goa, reported no pothole-related accidents or fatalities over the five-year period.

Nationally, 23,056 pothole-related accidents were reported during this period, resulting in 19,956 injuries. Of these, 9,670 were classified as "grievous injuries".

Gadkari stated that while the Centre is responsible for the development and maintenance of National Highways, the respective state governments are responsible for roads within their jurisdiction.

He added that the government has prioritised the upkeep of the existing NH network and has established a system to ensure all sections are repaired by accountable maintenance agencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 8:43 AM IST

