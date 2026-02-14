Weather today: Dry conditions to prevail as mercury climbs across India

Most parts of the country will witness clear and dry weather on Saturday, with no major rain activity expected, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin.

A weak western disturbance that recently brought clouds to parts of north and central India has moved away. As a result, skies will remain largely clear over northwest, central, east and peninsular India over the weekend.

Temperatures begin to climb

Day temperatures are gradually rising in several states. The IMD has forecast a 2 to 3 degrees Celsius rise in maximum temperatures over many parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka during the next four days, followed by a similar fall thereafter.

Minimum temperatures are not expected to see any significant change over northwest and central India for the next two days. A gradual rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius is likely after that. Similar trends are expected over Maharashtra, while the rest of the country may not see any major change in night temperatures.

In parts of central and western India, afternoon temperatures have already crossed the 30 degrees Celsius mark, giving a feel of early summer in some cities.

Hot and humid conditions on west coast

The IMD has warned of hot and humid conditions at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and over Konkan and Goa on February 14 and 15.

Day temperatures in parts of the west coast are likely to remain above normal. People working outdoors, elderly citizens and children have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours.

Fog in hills, storm in northeast

Dense fog is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh till February 15, especially during morning hours. Reduced visibility may affect road travel in some hill districts.

In the northeast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh on February 14.

Squally weather with wind speeds of 35–45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely over some parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal adjoining the east equatorial Indian Ocean. Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution.

Delhi weather today

Delhi is witnessing clear and dry weather, with temperatures gradually rising during the day under bright sunshine. The maximum temperature is hovering above the seasonal average, while mornings and late evenings remain relatively cool. No rainfall is expected, and winds are light, keeping conditions largely stable. The dry spell is likely to continue over the next few days, with a steady rise in daytime temperatures, signalling an early build-up of heat across the national capital.

Weather outlook for next few days

Overall, the weather pattern across India is expected to remain stable and dry in the coming days. Any significant change is likely only around February 16–17, when a fresh western disturbance may affect the Himalayan region.

For now, most regions can expect bright days, cool mornings in the north, and a gradual build-up of heat as February progresses.