PM Modi conferred with Indonesia's highest honour 'Bintang Adipurna'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday conferred with Indonesia's highest honour 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' medal.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto presented the medal to Modi.

"This morning, I have also been conferred with Indonesia's highest honour with immense affection. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians... it belongs to the sentiments of the people of Indonesia, to the historic and intimate ties between India and Indonesia," Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo Ji, the Government of Indonesia, and the people here: PM @narendramodi," the post said.

The Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia "Medal of Honour" is the highest honour in the Republic of Indonesia.

This award is given to individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the unity, continuity and prosperity of the Republic of Indonesia.