PM Modi begins Indonesia visit; focus on critical minerals, defence ties

On the first leg of his three-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Jakarta on Monday evening for a three-day state visit to Indonesia, where the two countries will seek to strengthen cooperation in critical minerals, defence and maritime security, including finalising India's sale of BrahMos missiles to the East Asian country, and in the health sector, including the supply of medicines to Indonesia's rural health clinics.

The Prime Minister is on a visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, along with four ministers, received Modi at the airport. “I am touched by President Prabowo Subianto's gesture of welcoming me at the airport,” Modi said in a social media post. “In 2018, we elevated our relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has benefitted our people,” Modi said.

Ahead of his departure from Delhi, Modi said his visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand would further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions) Vision as well as “our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

Official sources said that during the Prime Minister's visit, India and Indonesia would seek to advance their defence and maritime security partnership, including India's sale of BrahMos missiles to Indonesia. As maritime neighbours, the two countries adopted the 'Shared Vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific' in 2018. Indonesia will station a liaison officer at the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), which will provide further impetus to bilateral maritime domain awareness, sources said. India will also earmark slots for Indonesian cadets and officers at the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College. The IFC-IOR is a maritime security and information-sharing hub established by India in 2018 and hosted by the Indian Navy in Gurugram, Haryana.

Sources said Indonesia dominates the global critical minerals sector, commanding roughly 21 per cent of the world's nickel reserves and ranking among the top global producers of copper, bauxite and tin. New Delhi expects the Prime Minister's visit to strengthen cooperation in this area.

Increased connectivity between India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Indonesia's QRIS digital payment ecosystems is currently being worked on, sources said. It will make travel, tourism, trade and business interactions between the two countries simpler, faster and more seamless, they said.

Indonesia's Red and White Village Cooperatives programme, aimed at revitalising rural economies and ensuring food security, seeks to create 80,000 self-sufficient economic hubs nationwide. One element of these cooperatives is the establishment of village clinics and the supply of affordable medicines. A government-to-government arrangement for the bulk supply of high-quality, cost-effective pharmaceutical products through Jan Aushadhi is also in the works.

India has, over the years, supported Indonesia's food security priorities, including through the supply of 100 tonnes of high-quality DWR 162 wheat seeds.

Indonesia has emerged as India's second-largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) region, with bilateral trade reaching $24.78 billion in 2025-26, heavily in Indonesia's favour.