PM Modi convenes meeting to review situation after Odisha train accident

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units, besides 1,200 personnel, are working at the accident site

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 10:57 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident, government sources said on Saturday.

The accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district has left at least 233 people dead so far.

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units, besides 1,200 personnel, are working at the accident site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 10:57 AM IST

