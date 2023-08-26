Confirmation

PM Modi gave new speed, energy to country's space mission: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah also took a dig at those who raised some slogans during the programme

Amit Shah, Madhya pradesh election

Home Minister Amit Shah (File)

ANI India
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave "new speed and energy" to the country's space mission and India became the first country to land on the south pole of the moon.
Shah, who addressed a 'Sahkar Kisan Sammelan' here also targeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over claims of sacked minister Rajendra Gudha concerning "red diary".
Amit Shah said that due to the leadership of PM Modi and the hard work of scientists, Chandrayaan-3 landed on the South Pole of the moon and it filled the country with new energy and confidence.
He also took a dig at those who raised some slogans during the programme.
"PM Modi gave our space mission new speed and energy...Today, I want to tell the people who raised slogans that instead of raising slogans, if they had pushed forward Chandrayaan, then they would not have come to the point of raising slogans," Amit Shah said.
Shah attacked Gehlot over the "red diary" and accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of corruption.

"...Nowadays, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is very scared of red diary. But why is he scared?... Inside the red diary, there are black deeds hidden. The red diary consists of details of the corruption worth crores..." Shah alleged.
Rajendra Gudha, who was sacked as a minister, had made allegations related to the "red diary" and had said that he had taken it from the residence of Gehlot's aide Rathore. Gehlot has termed the BJP allegations as baseless and said that Gudha has been made scapegoat by the oppositon party.
Rajasthan is among the five states that will go to assembly elections later this year along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram. BJP is planning four 'Parivartan Yatras' in the state next month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi India Prime Minister

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

