Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates sections of Dwarka Expressway, UER-II in Delhi

PM Modi inaugurates sections of Dwarka Expressway, UER-II in Delhi

PM Modi launched the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and UER-II, key highway projects worth ₹11,000 crore aimed at easing congestion and boosting NCR connectivity

PM Modi walking on road

PM Modi inaugurated the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-2) project on Sunday. (Photo: PMO India)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated two national highway projects worth nearly ₹11,000 crore in Delhi’s Rohini. He was joined by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and Union minister Nitin Gadkari at the event.
 
The projects inaugurated were the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), both aimed at decongesting the capital, improving connectivity, and reducing travel time.
 

Waste reused in road construction

  Addressing the gathering, Modi highlighted the unique feature of the Urban Extension Road. “Millions of tons of waste have been used in building the Urban Extension Road, meaning the mountains of garbage have been reduced, and their waste material has been utilised in road construction,” he said.
 
 
The Prime Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party government aspires to transform Delhi into a model of development, presenting it as the capital of a rapidly advancing India.
 
“Over the past 11 years, the central BJP-led government has undertaken significant initiatives to achieve this vision. Remarkable progress has been made, particularly in enhancing connectivity throughout the Delhi-NCR region. Modern and expansive expressways now crisscross the area, significantly improving transportation infrastructure. Additionally, the Delhi-NCR metro network stands out as one of the largest and most advanced in the world,” he said.

All about Dwarka Expressway section

  The Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway, spanning 10.1 km, has been completed at a cost of ₹5,360 crore. The corridor will provide multi-modal connectivity to the Yashobhoomi convention centre, Delhi Metro’s Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and the Dwarka cluster bus depot.
 
This stretch has been divided into two segments: the first package covers 5.9 km from the Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge at Dwarka Sector-21, while the second extends 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 to the Delhi-Haryana border, connecting directly to UER-II.
 
The Haryana section of the expressway, measuring 19 km, was inaugurated earlier in March 2024 by the Prime Minister.
 

Urban Extension Road-II to ease congestion

  Alongside the expressway, Modi inaugurated the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan segment of UER-II, built at a cost of ₹5,580 crore. This new link is expected to ease congestion on several of Delhi’s busiest routes, including the Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH09.
 
The highway will also provide improved access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, enhancing industrial connectivity and facilitating faster goods movement across the National Capital Region.

Topics : Narendra Modi Dwarka Expressway Expressway National Highways BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

