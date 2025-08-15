Friday, August 15, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi outlines 11 yrs of progress, plan for a prosperous India: Amit Shah

This initiative will benefit approximately 35 million people, providing a golden opportunity for Indian youth and strengthening the journey toward a self-reliant India, Shah said

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Under 'Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana' with a fund of ₹ 1 trillion, Amit Shah said first-time employees in the private sector will receive ₹ 15,000, and companies generating more jobs will also receive incentives. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation has given a broad outline of the progress made by the country in the last 11 years, the strength of the present and the strategy for a prosperous India.

Shah also said that whether it is the elimination of terrorists through Operation Sindoor, the plan to secure the country's infrastructure through 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra', or the resolve to create an infiltrator-free India through the 'High-Powered Demography Mission', the Modi government is committed to making the nation strong and secure.

Highlighting the government's unwavering commitment to the interests of farmers, PM Modi, in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 79th Independence Day, called for self-reliance in nuclear energy, critical minerals, energy, the space sector, and jet engines.

 

"Moreover, the announcement of the 'Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana' and significant GST relief measures during the upcoming Diwali will make the lives of citizens easier and boost small enterprises," Shah said.

Under 'Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana' with a fund of ₹1 trillion, he said first-time employees in the private sector will receive ₹ 15,000, and companies generating more jobs will also receive incentives.

This initiative will benefit approximately 35 million people, providing a golden opportunity for Indian youth and strengthening the journey toward a self-reliant India, Shah said.

The home minister said the Modi government is taking robust steps toward a self-reliant India by empowering small businesses.

"From the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi announced Next Gen GST Reforms as a Diwali gift to the nation. These reforms will not only greatly benefit small industries but also make everyday essentials more affordable, giving a new impetus to the Indian economy," he said.

Shah said this effort will further strengthen India's economic prowess and significantly contribute to making it the world's third-largest economy.

He said PM Modi made a historic announcement by launching 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra'. Under this mission, by 2035, critical national sites will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and powerful weapon systems.

"The mission aims not only to neutralize enemy attacks but also to deliver impactful counterstrikes, much like the Sudarshan Chakra. This step will prove to be a milestone in making national security impregnable and enabling targeted strikes against adversaries," he said.

The home minister said PM Modi also acknowledged the 100-year rich history and contributions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to nation-building, paying tribute to all the volunteers who have made unparalleled contributions to the country's 100-year journey of progress.

"For the past century, the RSS has fulfilled its resolve of nation-building through individual development with service, dedication, organisation and discipline," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

