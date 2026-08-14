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Home / India News / PM Modi remembers victims of Partition on Horrors Remembrance Day

PM Modi remembers victims of Partition on Horrors Remembrance Day

The Modi government has been observing August 14 as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' since 2021 in remembrance of those who lost their lives in riots after the country's division

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

The prime minister said that despite the turmoil, people rebuilt their lives from nothing, turned adversity into achievement and contributed to the nation's progress | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the victims of the 1947 Partition on Friday, the eve of Independence Day.

The Modi government has been observing August 14 as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' since 2021 in remembrance of those who lost their lives in riots after the country's division and the ensuing exodus.

"Today we mark #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay. We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition. It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives - families were uprooted, loved ones were lost and immense suffering was endured," Modi said on X.

The prime minister said that despite the turmoil, people rebuilt their lives from nothing, turned adversity into achievement and contributed to the nation's progress.

 

Their lives remind everyone of the strength of the human spirit, he said.

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"May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony and brotherhood in our nation and collectively work towards building a 'Viksit Bharat'," Modi said.

"Let us further strengthen the national spirit of goodwill and unity," he said.

India will be celebrating its Independence Day on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Independence Day India’s partition Partition of India Partition: 1947

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:37 AM IST