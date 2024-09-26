Business Standard
Telangana plans 'family digital card' to bring everything under one roof

The Telangana government is planning to introduce 'family digital cards' in the state soon. Once implemented, the "One State-One Digital Card" will enable multiple welfare and food grains schemes

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Every family in the state of Telangana will soon receive digital cards from the government. People will find it easy to access a variety of welfare programs, food grains under the PDS system, health care, and other government services after the "One State-One Digital Card" is implemented, according to PTI. 
Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy hosted a review meeting on family digital cards at his residence recently, bringing together top officials from the State Medical and Health and Civil Supplies departments.
Benefits of Telangana’s ‘Family digital card’- One State-One Digital Card

CM Reddy has emphasised that family digital cards should make it easier for cardholders to access all welfare system benefits, such as ration, health insurance, and other government-sponsored initiatives. 
 
Each family member's "health profile" will be included in the family digital card. This will be helpful if the members need medical care in the future. 

Review meeting on ‘Family digital card’ 

On Monday (September 23) evening, CM Revanth Reddy hosted a review meeting on family digital cards at his residence for the top officials of the State Medical and Health and Civil Supplies departments.
“The ‘One State-One Digital Card’ system has already been in vogue in Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka. The officials concerned need to study the scheme being implemented in these states and the benefits being accrued to the people," said Reddy. 

Conclusion on ‘Family digital card’: One State-One Digital Card in Telangana

In each assembly constituency, the chief minister instructed them to choose one urban area and one village, and then create an action plan for the family digital card's pilot project.  

The chief minister gave officials instructions to create a mechanism at the district level for system monitoring of family digital cards, and to give an option for updating family member details, primarily by adding or removing family names from the card from time to time. Reddy also recommended setting up a district-level system to keep an eye on how family digital cards are being used.
The report will also tell the difficulties that consumers encounter when using their cards for various services.


First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

