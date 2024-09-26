Business Standard
Home / India News / Himachal mandates ID display for all shop owners, vendors for public safety

Himachal mandates ID display for all shop owners, vendors for public safety

All shopkeepers and vendors are required to display their identification to avoid any inconvenience for the public. Street vendors selling food items should also maintain proper hygiene standards

Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday issued a directive making it mandatory for shop owners and street vendors to display their identification details.

During a meeting with representatives from the Public Works Department, Urban Development, and the Municipal Corporation, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said all shopkeepers and vendors must visibly display their identification, according to a report by news agency ANI.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“People expressed their concerns and doubts, and considering this, we have decided to implement a similar policy to that in UP, in which it has been made mandatory that vendors have to display their names and IDs... Every shopkeeper and street vendor has to display their identification,” Singh said.
 

He also mentioned that many people have raised concerns about the hygiene of street food.
 
He said, “We had a meeting with the UD (Urban Development) and the Municipal Corporation. To make sure that hygienic food is sold, a decision has been taken for all the street vendors... especially those selling edible items.”

Earlier, Singh took to Facebook to announce the decision, highlighting that it was finalised during a meeting with Public Works, Urban Development, and Municipal Corporation officials.

More From This Section

Welfare schemes, rations, poverty, poor, PDS

Telangana plans 'family digital card' to bring everything under one roof

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi's visit to Pune for metro line inauguration cancelled as heavy rain batters city

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Will Karnataka's KWIN city be Bengaluru twin? Siddaramaiah's plan decoded

seafood,fishes

Hilsa bonanza: Prized fish from Bangladesh back on plate as imports resume

Mumbai Local trains

Mumbai rains: Local train services resume as water recedes at Andheri


In a Facebook post, Singh said, “In Himachal, every restaurant and fast food outlet will be required to display the owner’s ID to ensure that people face no difficulties. Instructions for this have been issued in the Urban Development and Municipal Corporation meeting held yesterday.”

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the government has mandated that restaurants prominently display the names and addresses of their operators, proprietors, and managers. Additionally, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that chefs and waiters wear masks and gloves, and that CCTVs be installed in hotels and restaurants. The chief minister has also called for changes to the Food Safety and Standards Act to enhance public health measures.

[With agency inputs]

Also Read

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

Cong challenges Kangana to prove charge against Himachal govt, Sonia Gandhi

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Sukhwinder Singh

Himachal govt to issue SOP soon as loan scheme expanded to education abroad

cloud burst, shimla cloud burst, Himachal cloud burst

156 roads, one NH closed in HP as rain continues to lash parts of state

PremiumHimachal Assembly

Freebies, declining central grants: Himachal's uphill task to fix finances

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Sukhwinder Singh

Mandi tension: CM Sukhu makes appeal to maintain peace, welcome tourists

Topics : Himachal Pradesh restaurants BS Web Reports Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon