PM Modi shares video of students' tour of his residence on Christmas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a video of school students sharing their delight while taking a tour of his residence on Christmas

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a video of school students sharing their delight while taking a tour of his residence on Christmas.
The PM said it seems his office passed the ultimate test as the children gave it a thumbs-up.
The video showed students being taken through different parts of his residence, including the prime minister's office and the conference room which hosts Union Cabinet meetings.
"It was a great great opportunity. I hope there are many opportunities ahead like this," said one of the young visitors.
The group of students is also heard singing Christmas and New Year wishes during the interaction the prime minister had with the members of Christian community.
In a post on X, Modi said, "Curious young minds traversing across 7, LKM clearly made for a great experience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Christmas India Prime Minister BJP PMO

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

