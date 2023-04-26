close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi thanks Aus counterpart for hosting Quad security summit in May

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for hosting the next Quad security summit in Sydney on May 24.

IANS New Delhi
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for hosting the next Quad security summit in Sydney on May 24.

Modi expressed his thanks in response to Albanese's tweet earlier on Wednesday.

"Thank you @AlboMP for hosting the next Quad Summit in Sydney which will bolster our efforts to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier, Albanese had tweeted about hosting the conference in Sydney, saying: "Hosting our Quad partners in Sydney next month will be an opportunity for Australia to help shape the region we all want to live in."

The meeting at the Sydney Opera House on May 24 will be Australia's first opportunity to host the Quad Leaders' Summit.

Apart from Modi and Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden will participate in the summit.

Also Read

Quad agrees to leverage machine learning to enhance cyber security

IND v AUS 2nd Test: India eye victory to make Pujara's 100th Test memorable

IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 3 Highlights: India 289/3 courtesy Gill's century

IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: Kohli's 186 gives India 91 run lead

IND vs AUS 4th Test Highlights: India take BGT 2-1, book place in WTC final

Fight against corruption to continue however big an alliance they form: PM

First flight carrying 360 Indians from Sudan reaches Delhi, says EAM

'Unbridled' powers to ED: Chhattisgarh govt moves SC against PMLA

Delhi government forms Animal Welfare Board to prevent cruelty against them

Smriti Irani opens Mahila Samman Savings Certificate account in Post Office

The summit will discuss the global economic environment, which is under pressure due to inflationary pressures, Albanese was quoted as saying by reports.

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Quad Australia

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM Modi thanks Aus counterpart for hosting Quad security summit in May

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Shoppers Stop's consolidated net profit at Rs 14.26 cr in March quarter

Image
1 min read

Fight against corruption to continue however big an alliance they form: PM

Image
4 min read

Indus Towers' net profit declines 23% to Rs 1,399 cr in March quarter

Image
2 min read

First flight carrying 360 Indians from Sudan reaches Delhi, says EAM

Indians, Stranded Indians
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon