PM Modi to address B20 Summit India 2023 today in national capital

Prime Minister Modi said that B20 is among the most important G20 Groups, with a clear focus on boosting economic growth

narendra modi

B20 Summit India brings policymakers, business leaders and experts from across the world to deliberate and discuss the B20 India Communique | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 7:06 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the B20 Summit India 2023 in the national capital.
Taking to X (former Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said, "At 12 noon, 27th August, I will be addressing the B20 Summit India 2023. This platform is bringing together a wide range of stakeholders working in the business world."
Prime Minister Modi said that B20 is among the most important G20 Groups, with a clear focus on boosting economic growth.
The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. The Summit is based on the theme of B20 India R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses.
B20 Summit India brings policymakers, business leaders and experts from across the world to deliberate and discuss the B20 India Communique.
The B20 India Communique includes 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions for submission to the G20.

The three-day summit is being held from 25th to 27th August. Its theme is R.A.I.S.E - Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses. It is being attended by over 1,500 delegates from about 55 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 7:06 AM IST

