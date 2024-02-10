Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi to speak at gathering of tribal communities in MP's Jhabua

Tribals from across the country will take part in the congregation at Gopalpura, state BJP media cell chief Ashish Agrawal told PTI

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at a conference of tribal communities and inaugurate or lay foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Sunday, officials said.
Tribals from across the country will take part in the congregation at Gopalpura, state BJP media cell chief Ashish Agrawal told PTI.
This will be Modi's first visit to the state this year, coming ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Among the states, Madhya Pradesh has the highest six Lok Sabha seats reserved for tribals.
During his visit, the prime minister will also disburse monthly installments to some two lakh women beneficiaries under the Aahar Anudan Yojana of the state, an official release said. Under the scheme, Rs 1,500 per month are provided for nutritious food to women from especially backward tribes. The PM will also distribute 1.75 lakh 'adhikar abhilekh' (record of land rights) under the SVAMITVA scheme.
He will lay the foundation stone of Tantya Mama Bhil University which will cater to the youth from tribal-dominated districts of the state. To be developed at a cost of Rs 170 crore, the university will provide world-class infrastructure for holistic development of students, the official statement said.

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister tribal

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

