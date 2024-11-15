Business Standard
Home / India News / PM Modi to unveil projects on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary in Bihar

PM Modi to unveil projects on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary in Bihar

This is the PM's second tour of Bihar, where he, on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone for Aiims at Darbhanga,

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on Friday to attend a function organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a legendary freedom fighter who is fondly called "bhagwan" by tribal communities of the Chhota Nagpur plateau.

Modi will travel to a remote village in Jamui district, about 200 km from the state capital, to celebrate "Janjatiya Gaurav Divas", as the day has come to be observed since 2021.

This is the PM's second tour of Bihar, where he, on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone for Aiims at Darbhanga, one of the major cities in the state's northern region.

 

Jamui shares its borders with Jharkhand, where assembly elections are underway.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, who is in Jamui to oversee preparations for Modi's tour, said, "The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 6,640 crore."  He said the PM will also "inaugurate two Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums and two Tribal Research Institutes to preserve the rich history and heritage of tribal communities".

Besides, Modi will take part in "Grih Pravesh of 11,000 houses built under PM-JANMAN", he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch new scheme today to mark Birsa Munda's birth anniversary

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Jamui on Friday, second trip to Bihar in less than a week

Bihar Police

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: Here's how to check and download

Hospital beds, hospital

Three dead, 12 ill after suspected food poisoning at shelter home in Patna

PM Modi

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Aiims Darbhanga; showers praise on CM

Topics : Narendra Modi Bihar tribal community

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon